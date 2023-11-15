South Shore man looking at nearly $1,500 fine for driving 130 km/h in a 50-zone

A 26-year-old man is staring at a ticket worth almost $1,500 after he was clocked going almost 130 km/h on the Victoria Bridge, a 50 km/h zone.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) report that on Nov. 15 and 12:45 a.m., officers intercepted the vehicle heading south from Montreal at a 129 km/h clip.

The Longueuil resident was issued a $1,480 ticket to go along with 14 demerit points and a driver's licence suspension for a week.

The SQ say that speeding is a leading cause of fatal collision on Quebec roads.

In 2022, 392 people were killed in road accidents, which is 46 more than the 2017-2021 average, according to the Quebec auto insurance board (SAAQ). There were 28,715 accidents causing injury or death in Quebec last year, which is up 2.9 per cent from the year prior.