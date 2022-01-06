South Shore police ask for help finding missing woman they believe is in danger

A 53-year-old woman has gone missing this week from her home in Longueuil, police say.

They're asking for the public's help looking for Makara Makarot, who was last seen on Jan. 4, Tuesday, at her home on Joliette St. in Longueuil.

"Some information leads us to believe that her safety could be compromised," Longueuil police wrote Thursday.

Makarot is described as very petite, only about 5'1" and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She speaks French.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.