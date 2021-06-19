South Shore police asking for public's assistance in locating missing 25-year-old

Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man, who has been missing since Thursday.

Andrew Geordy Saint-Pierre is 25 years old and has a slight intellectual ability, the SPAL said in a release.

He is 5'2" and weighs 132 pounds with black hair and eyes and he speaks French.

@policeSPAL recherche Andrew Geordy Saint-Pierre, âgé de 25 ans. Ce dernier a une légère déficience mentale. Il a été vu pour la dernière fois, le 17 juin à Longueuil.



He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jacket and had a camouflage backpack when he was last seen on June 17 in Longueuil.

Police say he may be near Lemoyne d'Iberville School, Place Longueuil, Longueuil metro, Jean De Laland Park or Montreal area.

Anyone who sees Saint-Pierre is asked to contact 911 immediately.