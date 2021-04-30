South Shore police in Quebec continue identification operation to curb scourge of catalytic converter thefts

The Longueuil police department (SPAL) is tackling a scourge that is rampant across Canada, the theft of catalytic converters, this part of the exhaust system of gasoline-powered automobiles that is sought by criminals because of the rare metals it contains.

For a second weekend in a row, the SPAL is inviting owners of certain vehicles residing in Longueuil to come and have the catalytic converter of their vehicle identified.

Invited motorists must own one of the following targeted vehicles: 2010 to 2017 Hyundai Tucson, 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2020 and 2021 Mitsubishi RVR, 2007 to 2013 Kia Sportage and 2003 to 2009 Honda CRV.

All of these are SUVs are higher off the ground, making them easier for thieves to get under the car. The catalytic converter does not take long to remove, but it is expensive to replace.

As on April 24, the identification of the part will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SPAL headquarters on Cure-Poirier Blvd. West.

Police say this is a permanent identification method that deters bandits by allowing them to link any stolen catalytic converter to the rightful owner of the vehicle.

Last March, police in the Longueuil area arrested two men for stealing a catalytic converter. One of them had been arrested for the same reason less than six months earlier.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.