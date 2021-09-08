iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

South Shore police investigating after gunshots ring out in Chateauguay

image.jpg

In a night riddled with gunfire in the Greater Montreal Area, the South Shore municipality of Chateauguay's police force are also investigating after shots were heard in the early morning.

Chateauguay police say that around 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday, calls came into the station to report gunshots heard in the Garnier St. area.

"On the scene, shell casings were found on the ground and projectile impacts on a residence," the police said in a news release.

Police said the scene was secured and that no one was injured.

Officers are gathering witness statements Wednesday and working on identifying possible suspects.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error