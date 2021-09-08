South Shore police investigating after gunshots ring out in Chateauguay

In a night riddled with gunfire in the Greater Montreal Area, the South Shore municipality of Chateauguay's police force are also investigating after shots were heard in the early morning.

Chateauguay police say that around 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday, calls came into the station to report gunshots heard in the Garnier St. area.

"On the scene, shell casings were found on the ground and projectile impacts on a residence," the police said in a news release.

Police said the scene was secured and that no one was injured.

Officers are gathering witness statements Wednesday and working on identifying possible suspects.