South Shore police searching for man on the lam since August

Steve Villeneuve, 51, is wanted by Longueuil Police (SPAL) after he did not report to his designated centre. SOURCE: SPAL

Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find Steve Villeneuve, who has been on the lam since August.

Police say the 51-year-old was released from custody on Aug. 6 but failed to comply with a condition for him to report to a designated centre.

RECHERCHÉ: Le SPAL demande l’aide du public afin de localiser Steve Villeneuve 51 ans et procéder à son arrestation. Il a obtenu sa libération d’office le vendredi 6 août 2021, mais n’a pas respecté sa condition de se présenter au centre désigné tel que stipulé. pic.twitter.com/nCPz3KNasH

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 15, 2021

Villeneuve speaks French, has blue eyes and grey hair. He is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Villeneuve's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

