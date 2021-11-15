South Shore police searching for man on the lam since August
Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to find Steve Villeneuve, who has been on the lam since August.
Police say the 51-year-old was released from custody on Aug. 6 but failed to comply with a condition for him to report to a designated centre.
RECHERCHÉ: Le SPAL demande l’aide du public afin de localiser Steve Villeneuve 51 ans et procéder à son arrestation. Il a obtenu sa libération d’office le vendredi 6 août 2021, mais n’a pas respecté sa condition de se présenter au centre désigné tel que stipulé. pic.twitter.com/nCPz3KNasH— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 15, 2021
Villeneuve speaks French, has blue eyes and grey hair. He is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Villeneuve's whereabouts is asked to call 911.