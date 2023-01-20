South Shore police searching for missing elderly man

South Shore police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man, whose health and safety is feared for.

Noroozali Makkaryanh, 78, was last seend on Friday around 4 p.m. in the Saint-Hubert sector of Longueuil.

He is around 5'3" and weighs 132 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

"Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911 immediately," the SPAL said in a news release.

Le @PoliceSPAL recherche Noroozali Makkaryanh, 78 ans.

Il a été vu pour la dernière fois, le 19 janvier vers 16 h à Longueuil dans le secteur de Saint-Hubert.



Nous craignons pour sa santé et sécurité.



Toute personne l’apercevant est priée de contacter le 911 immédiatement. pic.twitter.com/K6Obkf2URt