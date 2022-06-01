South shore school closed following reports of potentially armed person

Magdeleine School in La Prairie, on Montreal's South Shore, is closed Wednesday following reports of a possibly armed person in the area.

"A threat to our school has been brought to our attention," said Principal Nathalie Bérubé in a note to parents and teachers. "The investigation is ongoing and, as a preventive measure to allow the police to do their jobs, we have taken the decision to close the school for the entire day."

Police say the allegations were made Tuesday afternoon and officers were sent to canvass the scene.

Students will be met by authorities on Wednesday, Officer Vicky Côté with the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon told Noovo Info.

The school, located on Taschereau Boulevard, states it plans to keep parents informed of the situation.