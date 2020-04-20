South Shore seniors' care home in midst of serious COVID-19 outbreak

At the Residence Notre-Dame de la Victoire in Longueuil, Que. on the South Shore across from Montreal, almost everyone has tested positive for COVID-19, including staff.

Raminder Bindra is desperately trying to get her 93-year-old grandmother out of the long-term care home.

“She’s one of the few people who’s tested negative for COVID and to us, it just doesn’t make sense to keep her in here,” she said. “We’re just exposing her for even longer.”

The situation was brought to the attention of Vachon MNA Ian Lafreniere who represents the riding.

“They were not talking about huge problems, but mainly they were saying it was looking like a lack of material,” he said. “I believe that a lot of people were doing the best to keep that situation calm, but unfortunately because you got so many of them sick, it was impossible to regain control.”

Lafreniere contacted the regional health authority, which sent a team of health professionals to take charge of the situation.

The union representing the workers said the facility was understaffed before the COVID-19 crisis, and this isn’t a case of workers abandoning their posts.

“At Notre-Dame de la Victoire all are sick,” said Esteben Harguindeguy of the SQEES union. “They’re not able to go.”

Bindra worries that if she can’t get her grandmother out, it’s only a matter of time before she catches the virus.

“I feel very hopeless,” she said. “Very lost, and kind of a lack of faith in what is being put in place to protect our elderly.”

On Monday evening, a spokesperson from the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre said many employees were removed from the centre because they tested positive for COVID-19, putting pressure on the remaining staff. As a result, they deployed 10 additional staffmembers to help contain the situation.