Southbound Victoria Bridge will be closed for maintenance this week

The southbound lane of the Victoria Bridge will be closed for part of this week to allow Canadian National Railway (CN) to perform maintenance work on the structure.

Anyone heading to the south shore will have to find alternative routes on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Around the closure, the bridge will function according to its regular schedule:

It will have two lanes open towards Montreal between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and

It will have two lanes open heading to the south shore between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Officials note work could be postponed in event of bad weather or operational constraints.

CN reminds commuters that trucks are not allowed to travel on the Victoria Bridge.