SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker

image.jpg

Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call "unsanitary" conditions.

The organization assisted Montreal police (SPVM) after the force received a 911 call at 6 p.m Sunday about cats trapped in a locker at StorageMart on Pascal-Gagnon Street, near Bombardier Street in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Officers and SPCA staff collected the cats and brought them to a veterinarian facility for treatment.

Police report that all the cats are healthy, and there is an open investigation into whether charges will be laid.

No one was at the storage facility at the time of the intervention.

The storage facility said it is looking into the matter.

"We are cooperating fully with the authorities to identify these individuals and wish these cats a safe and happy forever home," said StorageMart Global Marketing Director Sarah Little.

