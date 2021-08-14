SPCA west of Montreal closed after water pipe break floods shelter causing massive damage

The SPCA to the west of the Island of Montreal is shut down and in dire need of repairs after a water pipe burst and flooded the animal shelter.

The SPCA West in Vaudreuil-Dorion announced on its Facebook page on Friday that water caused damage to 70 per cent of its floors and walls.

The building is insured, according to the post, but the problem the shelter is facing "is more complex."

"It is a matter of establishing responsibilities, who did the work, and which party's insurer will cover what and to which extent," the post reads.

Staff have started removing furniture so repair work can begin.

"We need to get our mission back on our feet and continue to save and rescue any animals in need," said the organization.

The post adds and most of the animals in the shelter have been placed, and staff is looking for homes for the rest.

"We managed to make some adoptions today for some lucky cats," the organization says. "We need to keep moving, remove/repair damaged parts, clean and discard damaged items, and move the good into storage, then open the walls and change the gypsum and everything that goes with it."

The SPCA West is accepting donations to aid in repairs.