Speaker blasts sounds of war at Russian consulate in Montreal

Following in the example of Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville, a resident set up a speaker outside of the Russian Consulate on Saturday blasting the sound of bombs exploding, sirens and other noises those in Ukraine may be hearing as the war continues in that country.

Sasseville has been taking some time from his lunch hour every day for weeks to stand outside the consulate and play the Ukrainian national anthem.

Un citoyen a décidé de placer un haut-parleur puissant devant le @consulate_of et de faire entendre au Consul de Russie et à ses employé(e)s qui vivent dans le complexe ce qu’entendent les Ukrainiens depuis le 24 février. Il fait aussi jouer l’hymne ukrainien pic.twitter.com/kd8aqfWZcq

On Sunday, he was playing the anthem as well as the sound of bombs, gunfire and people screaming.

"I decided to add the sirens and the gunshots because I was horrified by the war crimes in Bucha, and when I heard this morning that they began bombing Odessa, one of the most cities in the world," said Sasseville. "This war has to stop."

The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents were killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets.

Russia has denied targetting civilians during what it calls a "special military operation."

Sasseville said the Russian consulate hasn't asked him to stop playing the anthem, and he said he will continue his act of protest until the war ends.

"I have nothing against the Russian people, they're not responsible for that. It's their leader that is mad and has to be stopped," said Sasseville.