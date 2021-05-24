Special COVID-19 emergency measures lifted in some Quebec regions to start Monday

The last special emergency measures related to the COVID-19 crisis were lifted Monday in the regions of Quebec where the health situation remained worrisome.

The Granit region in the Eastern Townships; the Etchemins, Beauce-Sartigan and Robert-Cliche MRCs (municipalité régionale de comté) in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region; and the Kamouraska, Temiscouata, Rivière-du-Loup and Les Basques MRCs in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region are now back in the red zone after being in the dark red zone.

Until now in the dark red zone, non-essenital businesses have been closed in these sectors and a more restrictive curfew is in place - between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. - rather than between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., which is the situation for the rest of the province.

The latest projections from the Ministry of Health and Social Services indicate a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation, which should continue over the next few weeks.

Therefore, in regions where the special emergency measures are lifted on Monday, it is no longer necessary to respect a minimum decontamination period of 14 days.

As of next Friday, May 28, these regions will be able to benefit from the same relief from health measures as the rest of Quebec, including the removal of the curfew. Restaurant patios will be open, gatherings in backyards will be allowed for a maximum of eight people from two residences, as well as inter-regional travel.

In addition, large halls and stadiums will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 people, divided into a dozen sections.

The removal of the curfew was exceptionally brought forward to last Thursday on the North Shore, to accommodate participants in the capelin fishing season.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2021.