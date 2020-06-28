Special, virtual edition of Montreal jazz fest kicks off four nights of homegrown music

The Montreal International Jazz Festival, unable to hold the hundreds of indoor shows and outdoor blowouts that are its hallmarks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is nonetheless giving Montrealers a reason to groove this summer.

The jazz fest on Saturday night kicked off four nights of virtual concerts and programming on its website.

Saturday's digital offerings included something old - an iconic 2004 performance by Montreal jazz royalty, Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones - and many things new, including local artists Malika Tirolien, Rafael Zaldivar and Pierre Kwenders.

The emphasis of this virtual jazz fest edition is on local artists, performing in intimate settings.

The concerts - free to watch online - continue nightly starting at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

You can find the complete lineup here.