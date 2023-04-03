Special weather statement: freezing rain in the forecast for Montreal

Montreal is finally breaking from winter's grip, but not without a few more days of slushy weather.

Environment and Clime Change Canada issued a special weather statement for Wednesday, warning of possible freezing rain in western Quebec, areas north of the St. Lawrence Valley and central Quebec. The system is the result of a warm front combined with the a low-pressure system from Colorado, the weather agency said in a notice on Monday.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy, slippery and dangerous. Many power outages are also possible," the notice said.

Montreal saw light snow Monday morning before it switched to rain in the early afternoon. On-and-off rain is forecasted throughout the day, with a high of 7 C.

Temperatures will hit a low of 1 C overnight, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The skies will clear up slightly on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C.

On Wednesday, temperatures will dip back down to 2 C, with another day of snow and rain in the forecast. Thursday will warm up to 11 C but with more rain.

Friday is expected to break the spell, leading into a weekend of sunny skies with a high of 11 C on Sunday.