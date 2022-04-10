iHeartRadio
Speed and alcohol possible factors in car crash that seriously injured two men

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

Two men in their 20s suffered significant injuries in a Saturday night traffic accident in Saint-Hyacinthe, to the southeast of Montreal.

Emergency services were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a car crash on Frontenac St. (Route 321). The circumstances of the accident have yet to be determined by investigators, but alcohol and speed may have been involved, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

A blood sample was taken from the driver.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to hospital. The driver's life was not in danger, while the SQ could not immediately specify the health of the passenger.

The passenger was transferred later in the evening to a hospital in the Montreal area.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2022. 

