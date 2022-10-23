iHeartRadio
Speed may be the reason for deadly car crash in Boucherville


file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A man has died and another was seriously injured after a car went off the road on Highway 30 East in Boucherville, Montérégie, east of Montreal.

The accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a curve leading to the Highway 20 West on-ramp.

"According to our initial information, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the curve before rolling over," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene of the collision. His passenger, also 48 years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Speed may have played a role in the crash.

"A police officer specialized in collision investigation was on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the event," said Bernard, noting that the stretch of highway was closed for several hours.

The SQ's investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2022.

