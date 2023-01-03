iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Speed may have been a factor in deadly car crash: Quebec police


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A driver in his 20s died after driving off the road on Monday night in Saint-Philémon, south of Quebec City.

The young man lost control of his vehicle while driving south on Route 281 in the Bellechasse municipality of the Chaudière-Appalaches region around 11 p.m.

"The two occupants of the vehicle, in their twenties, were transported to hospital," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger is in stable condition.

Route 281 was closed until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning so that SQ officers could conduct an investigation.

"Speed may have been a factor in this accident," said the spokesperson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*