Speed may have been a factor in deadly car crash: Quebec police

A driver in his 20s died after driving off the road on Monday night in Saint-Philémon, south of Quebec City.

The young man lost control of his vehicle while driving south on Route 281 in the Bellechasse municipality of the Chaudière-Appalaches region around 11 p.m.

"The two occupants of the vehicle, in their twenties, were transported to hospital," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger is in stable condition.

Route 281 was closed until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning so that SQ officers could conduct an investigation.

"Speed may have been a factor in this accident," said the spokesperson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2022.