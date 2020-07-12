iHeartRadio
Speed may have been a factor in fatal motorcycle accident, police

image.jpg

A motorcyclist died in an accident on Highway 341 Saturday Evening in Épiphanie, about 45 minutes northeast of Montreal.

The man in his 20s was traveling south around 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle before hitting a pole.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Surete du Quebec, speed may have played a role in the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020.

