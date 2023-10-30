Spirits rising after Halloween? SAQ increasing prices on some products

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) says it plans to increase prices on some of its products by an overall average of 0.7 per cent.

"The SAQ aims to maintain a balance between what is fair and competitive for customers and what market realities demand," it said. "The current high inflation rate is not a Quebec-only phenomenon but also affects the SAQ's suppliers around the globe."

The SAQ explains 1,877 products will see their prices go up by 1.2 per cent.

In addition, it notes 1,221 products on its shelves will not see price increases, while 87 items will have their prices reduced by two per cent.

Prices also went up last June, for a total of 1.7 per cent in the last year.

"It should be noted that the SAQ authorizes price increases only twice a year, in May and November, whereas price decreases are allowed on a continuous basis all year long," it notes.

As of Nov. 1, all aluminum cans from 100 ml to two L will be included in Quebec's deposit system.

As a result, these items will see their prices drop by 2.7 per cent.

"The elimination of selective collection fees will allow the prices of 213 products to be lowered," explains the SAQ. "In accordance with the regulations governing the modernization of the Quebec deposit system, a 10 cent deposit amount will be added to the bottom of customers' receipts."

The SAQ states it cannot say which category of liquor will see the biggest price hikes, as it varies per brand.

It adds it has kept prices stable for more than 40 per cent of its products.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average price change paid over time by consumers, in Quebec was 4.8 per cent in September.

The price increase is set to take place on Nov. 5, except for items currently on promotion.