Sportmask recalls model T3 hockey goalie mask

Sportmask has recalled the model T3 hockey goalie mask (size medium) because it could have a “defective cage and back plate, posing a risk of injury.”

The Ontario-based company is asking anyone who bought one of these masks to return the product for replacement.

Model and size information can be found on the sticker inside the mask.

Sportmask says it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

For more information, contact Sportmask at 905 339 1775.