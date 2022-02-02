Spring will be late, according to majority of Canadian groundhog forecasters

Spring will be late, if we go by the predictions of the first groundhog meteorologists to show up on Wednesday.

Quebec's own Fred the groundhog, from Val-d'Espoir in Gaspésie, has seen his shadow, which, according to lore, means winter will last six more weeks.

It was the same scenario in Nova Scotia, where Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his burrow and, according to his human attendant, saw his shadow.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on February 2, it will return to its burrow for another six weeks of winter weather. If it does not see its shadow, spring will be early.

Ontario groundhog Wiarton Willie, however, did not agree. His appearance was also somewhat mired in controversy.

Last year, Willie was conspicuously absent in a video celebrating Groundhog Day. Local officials had predicted an early spring after throwing a fur hat into the air, a gesture they said was reminiscent of the tradition's first run in Wiarton more than 60 years ago.

A few months later, the South Bruce Peninsula, which includes Wiarton, publicly admitted that the groundhog had died of an infection.

This year, the groundhog was rolled out onto a stage in a Plexiglas box and, according to South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson, proclaimed spring was nigh.

"Willie says it's an early spring," Jackson said after holding her ear to the box.

While this year's audience may have been minimal, the town went all out to replicate Groundhog Days of yore.

Jackson wore a costume meant to harken back to a bygone era, her hat bedecked in pink and purple feathers, while town criers in red livery shouted about Willie's allegedly sterling record.

"Prognostication is no easy task, but our Wiarton Willie has it right in hand with flawless predictions for 65 years -- yes, Willie's forecasts all come true!" they yelled.

Last year's Willie had died from an infection caused by an abscessed tooth. At the time, Jackson said the albino woodchuck had died "quite a while before the last Groundhog Day," but she refused to specify when.

They were unable to find a new white Willie, so this year's groundhog was a more traditional brown hue.

And Willie isn't the only famous groundhog with identity issues.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia park -- a 45-minute drive north of Halifax -- confirmed Wednesday that Sam -- or is that Samantha? -- is a female groundhog that has held the position as chief prognosticator for a while.

"This is not new, although this may be the first year that this was highlighted," the spokesperson said in a text before the online ceremony began about 30 minutes after sunrise.

The park's website, however, still refers to Sam as a male.

In the U.S., famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil agreed with his counterparts in Nova Scotia and Quebec, predicting a long winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2022.