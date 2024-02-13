Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop

After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.

Daytime highs in Montreal have been above the freezing mark since last Thursday, with temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius on Feb. 8, 7 degrees Celsius on Feb. 9, and 8 degrees Celsius on Feb. 10.

The normal high for mid-February is -5 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will be the last mild day, with daytime highs just above freezing.

Montreal will see temperatures dip Tuesday night.

Although temperatures will remain above average, it will feel much colder with brisk winds.

The overnight low in Montreal on Tuesday night will dip to -8 degrees Celsius, but northerly winds at 20 km/h will make it feel more like -15.

On Wednesday, the daytime high is expected to be around -4 degrees Celsius, closer to seasonal, but westerly winds at 30, gusting to 50 km/h, will make it feel much colder.

The windchill on Wednesday is expected to be around -13 during the day.

Montreal should see light snow on Tuesday night, as well as another round Thursday night into Friday.

Minimal accumulation is expected in the neighbourhood of two to four cm.

The coldest day in the long-range forecast is expected to be Saturday, as the daytime temperature is expected to be below average at -8 degrees Celsius.

Daytime highs are expected to remain below the freezing mark into next week.

So far, this winter season has been very warm.

The mean temperature in December and January was more than four degrees above average, and the city has not yet recorded a -20 degrees Celsius reading.