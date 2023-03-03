iHeartRadio
SPVM arson squad investigating suspicious vehicle fire in Saint-Leonard


image.png

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a suspicious fire torched an SUV in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Officers were called to a residential area on Rainier and Davelury streets around 11:30 p.m.

The burning SUV was parked in a driveway.

Police say the nature of the fire is suspicious, and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

No one was injured and there are no suspects.

The investigation is underway.  

