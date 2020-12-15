iHeartRadio
SQ asks for public's help locating missing 17-year-old boy

missing oliver scott sq

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Olivier Scott, who they say went missing in Marieville on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott was last seen at 5 p.m. walking on Claude-De-Ramezay Rd. His relatives said they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

He stands 5'10 and weighs 170 lbs and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded coat, dark jogging pants and white shoes with a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to the Surete du Quebec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.  

