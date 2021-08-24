iHeartRadio
SQ calls for public's help in locating missing 16-year-old girl

The missing 16-year-old is said to be on foot and could be in the Montreal or Laval area.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in finding Émilie Brault, 16, of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

She was last seen on August 21, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. She is said to be on foot and could be in the Montreal or Laval area.

She is described as having blond hair and brown eyes, and has a height of 5.7 ft (1.70 m) and a weight of 110 lbs (50kg).

She was last seen wearing a pair of multi-colored Nike shoes.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety.

Anyone who sees Émilie Brault is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help locate this person can be communicated, confidentially, to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800 659-4264.

