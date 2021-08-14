iHeartRadio
SQ divers called in to help find missing fisherman in Obedjiwan, Quebec

Surete du Quebec search boat - FILE PHOTO

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called Friday to assist in the search for a fisherman who was missing since the previous day in the Obedjiwan Indigenous community, in the La Tuque agglomeration.

The SQ were notified around 12:30 p.m., that three people were on a boat that capsized on Lake Avaugour.

"Two of them managed to get to shore," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre.

The other man in the boat, who is in his 40s was not seen again.

A search was launched Friday afternoon and continued Saturday.

"Today, we have patrolmen and divers who continue the search on the banks and on the water," said St-Pierre.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2021.

