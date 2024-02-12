iHeartRadio
SQ finds two charred bodies after house fire in western Quebec


Quebec provincial police say two people are unaccounted for after fire swept through a home in the Western Quebec municipality of Bowman. A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says two people died in a house fire in Bowman, Outaouais, on Sunday.

Authorities found the two bodies in the rubble of a house in the small municipality about 55 kilometres north of Gatineau.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Sunday, and three people were able to escape.

It took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

SQ Sergeant Marythé Bolduc said autopsies will be performed to identify the two victims.

The investigation is also aimed at determining the cause of the fire.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2024.

