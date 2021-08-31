SQ investigating after police say man was deliberately hit by car in Cowansville

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating an "assault with a weapon using a vehicle" after a man was allegedly deliberately hit by a car in Cowansville in the Eastern Townships.

According to the SQ, the alleged crime took place on Rang Saint-Joseph just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

"The driver of a vehicle would have backed up deliberately to hit a man who was outside his vehicle," said SQ Sergeant Hughes Beaulieu.

The suspect then fled the scene before being arrested by police.

"The victim, a 53-year-old man, suffered serious injuries, but his life is not in danger," Beaulieu said.

An investigation is underway in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2021.