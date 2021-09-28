SQ investigating after shots fired from vehicle at car dealership in Montreal

Quebec provincial police is investigating after a car pulled over on the side of the Decarie Expressway (A-15) in Montreal and suspects shot at a car dealership.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says officers responded at 12:25 a.m. as the gunshots were fired from a provincial highway.

Tremblay says the vehicle was heading north on the Decarie when it stopped on the shoulder and shots were fired at a dealership on Decarie Boulevard.

"It has no link with the event that took place in TMR," he said, referring to another shooting in Montreal early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects.

Tremblay says there is no information on the make, model or colour of the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.