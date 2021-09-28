iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SQ investigating after shots fired from vehicle at car dealership in Montreal

image.png

Quebec provincial police is investigating after a car pulled over on the side of the Decarie Expressway (A-15) in Montreal and suspects shot at a car dealership.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says officers responded at 12:25 a.m. as the gunshots were fired from a provincial highway.

Tremblay says the vehicle was heading north on the Decarie when it stopped on the shoulder and shots were fired at a dealership on Decarie Boulevard.

"It has no link with the event that took place in TMR," he said, referring to another shooting in Montreal early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects.

Tremblay says there is no information on the make, model or colour of the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error