iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SQ looking for thieves in Quebec town devastated by tornado

image.jpg

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has increased surveillance in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, a town in the Laurentians that was devastated by a tornado last Saturday to combat possible thefts.

Authorities are inviting anyone who is a victim or witness to a crime to call 911.

Proof of residency is now required for people to access the disaster zones to evict curious people who want to see the damage.

Approximately 20 homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado, with winds of roughly 200 km/h.

Locals are now also standing guard to restrict access to streets where damaged homes are located.

Meanwhile, Hydro-Quebec says it is making progress toward restoring power to several hundred customers in the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

The Crown corporation points out that the tornado caused significant damage to its distribution network in places that are difficult to access.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hydro-Quebec counted 178 customers in the Laurentians without power out of a total of nearly 363,000.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*