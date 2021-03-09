SQ officer convicted in speeding death of Quebec boy loses appeal

A Surete du Quebec police officer found guilty of a dangerous driving death of a five-year-old boy has lost his appeal and must turn himself in to serve his sentence.

The Quebec Court of Appeal tossed out the case in a ruling issued Tuesday. The officer, Patrick Ouellet, must serve the eight-month sentence he received in 2018. The trial judge also handed out a 20-month driving suspension as part of the sentence.

The victim was a passenger in his father's car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Ouellet the morning of Feb. 13, 2014. Ouellet was on duty doing surveillance at the time of the crash and was travelling at an estimated 110 km/h on a 50 km/h residential street in St. Hubert, Que., south of Montreal.

Ouellet, then 29, had been following a former director general of Quebec's Liberal party at the time of the crash as part of an investigation by the province's anti-corruption unit.

The Crown initially refused to lay charges, saying that the boy's father had made a risky turn, but there was a public outcry and a new investigation was ordered by Quebec’s justice minister.