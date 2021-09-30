SQ releases description of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Quebec provincial police are searching for a person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that caused the death of a 16-year-old pedestrian in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, in the Lanaudière region.

The collision occurred on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Route 335.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the driver continued on without stopping.

"Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries," said Sgt. Marythé Bolduc, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

A reconstructionist, as well as investigators, are currently on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"Searches are underway to locate the suspect's vehicle," said Bolduc.

The SQ says the suspect vehicle is a Chevrolet Silverado (2003 to 2007) or Chevrolet Avalanche (2003 to 2006) of unknown colour.

The vehicle would have damage to the front passenger side, including a damaged or missing headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1 800 659-4264.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.