SQ searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Quebec provincial police are searching for a person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that caused the death of a young pedestrian in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, in the Lanaudière region.

The victim is a minor, police confirmed, but did not disclose the sex or age.

The collision occurred on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Route 335.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the driver continued on without stopping.

"Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries," said Sgt. Marythé Bolduc, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

She added she could not provide a description of the suspect's vehicle for fear of interfering with the ongoing investigation.

A reconstructionist, as well as investigators, are currently on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"Searches are underway to locate the suspect's vehicle," said Bolduc.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.