SQ stops 8,600 people in one week as part of anti-speeding campaign

Quebec provincial police stopped more than 8,600 people between June 11 and 17 as part of its anti-speeding campaign.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes the goal of the operation, conducted in collaboration with the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), was to raise awareness of the dangeres of speeding.

In total, 8,660 vehicles were stopped by various police forces across the province.

“The goal of this police operation, in addition to raising awareness among drivers, is to change their behaviour when it comes to one of the main causes of accidents resulting in serious injuries: speed,” the force stated.

The SQ has also launched a social media campaign called "Slow down, save lives," adding it needs the cooperation of drivers in order to keep Quebecers safe on the road.

The force adds it plans to have an increased police presence on the roads throughout the summer.