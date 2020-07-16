iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SQ suggests Martin Carpentier may still be alive and trying to dodge manhunt

hunt

The Sûreté du Québec is reporting that Martin Carpentier appears to be alive and is trying to elude a massive police search operation which entered its eighth day Thursday.

Carpentier is being sought in connection with the death of his two daughters whose bodies were discovered in a wooded area near Saint-Apollinaire last Saturday.

Thursday morning police released a statement saying they had evidence that Carpentier had been in a trailer in the Lotbinière MRC as late as Wednesday and that he may be looking for materials to help him continue to elude the search.

Police say Carpentier may now be trying to make his way to cottages, barns and sheds in the area.

They are also asking local residents to check their properties for signs that Carpentier may be looking for clothing, food or other materials, but they consider him to be "desperate" and to ensure they are accompanied by someone when they do so.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 9-1-1.


 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error