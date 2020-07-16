SQ suggests Martin Carpentier may still be alive and trying to dodge manhunt

The Sûreté du Québec is reporting that Martin Carpentier appears to be alive and is trying to elude a massive police search operation which entered its eighth day Thursday.

Carpentier is being sought in connection with the death of his two daughters whose bodies were discovered in a wooded area near Saint-Apollinaire last Saturday.

Thursday morning police released a statement saying they had evidence that Carpentier had been in a trailer in the Lotbinière MRC as late as Wednesday and that he may be looking for materials to help him continue to elude the search.

Police say Carpentier may now be trying to make his way to cottages, barns and sheds in the area.

They are also asking local residents to check their properties for signs that Carpentier may be looking for clothing, food or other materials, but they consider him to be "desperate" and to ensure they are accompanied by someone when they do so.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 9-1-1.



