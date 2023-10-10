SQ suspects murder after man's body found in Terrebonne

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after the body of a man was found in a car Monday evening in Terrebonne, about half an hour north of Montreal.

Officers say the man was known to police, and signs indicate his death could be a homicide.

An arrest had not yet been made.

The investigation was referred to the SQ by Terrebonne police, who found the man on des Seigneurs Boulevard at 9:30 p.m.

The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say members of the public reported hearing gunshots in the area late Monday evening.

Officers are also investigating two other scenes, including a burned car.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2023.