iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

SQ ups surveillance on Quebec roads during Saint-Jean, Canada Day long weekends

Quebec road fatalities

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says during the Fête nationale and Canada Day long weekends, its police officers will be out in force on the roads.

The force notes patrol officers will be keeping an eye out, particularly for speedsters and those potentially driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During the same weekends last year, the SQ says it responded to nine fatal collisions on its territory, noting speeding and impaired driving remain the leading causes of fatal collisions in Quebec.

The SQ notes it will also be checking for anyone not wearing a seatbelt or using a cell phone while driving.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*