SQ warns public of narcotics disguised as candy

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is urging Quebecers to be careful of small, candy-like tablets containing narcotics.

On May 14, SQ officers in Roberval intervened with a teenage girl who had candy-like tablets, similar to those found in PEZ containers.

Police say Health Canada has confirmed those tablets contain etizolam, believed to act as a central nervous system depressant.

Police say parents should be careful to check where their children’s candy is coming from to avoid the risk of consuming potentially dangerous drugs.