St-Henri jazz fest aims to highlight neighbourhood's rich musical history

There's a new jazz fest coming to Montreal.

 All this week, local and international emerging jazz talent pays tribute to the icons of the city's Southwest borough at the St-Henri jazz fest.

"This is where Oscar Peterson grew up, Oliver Jones, Daisy Sweeney Peterson, who was a renowned educator and musician herself, as well as many clubs like Rockhead's," said Sam Kirmayer of the St-Henri Jazz Society.

The week of jazz is accessible, with free concerts.

"What we're trying to do here is connect the music now to this sense of community that existed back in the day," said Kirmayer. "Where the music is not something you go see once in a while downtown but involved in the daily life of people in the neighbourhood."

The festival offers daily outdoor concerts on Notre-Dame Street West, ticketed indoor shows and a spectrum of workshops.  

