St. Louis, Lecavalier return in suits to Tampa Bay with the Habs Saturday night

The Montreal Canadiens will not be playing playoff hockey this season, but there are still games that matter on the docket and tonight's matchup against the 2021 champion Tampa Bay Lightning would fit square in that category.

The last time the Habs visited the team that kept the Stanley Cup from returning north of the border at the end of December, Lightning winger Ondrej Palat scored in overtime to take all the points.

WELCOME BACK BOYS

Tonight, however, will be the first time interim Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis will face the team he won a Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy with in 2004, in addition to one of two scoring titles.

Another star on that Tampa team, Vincent Lecavalier, also now spends his workdays in Montreal as a special advisor.

It remains to be seen whether the Habs are inspired more by seeing the two stars' jerseys in the rafters or seeing the Stanley Cup champion banner that could have been hanging from the Bell Centre rafters this season.

GOING DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

While the Lightning are looking for their fifth straight win, the Habs are looking to snap a three-game skid.

With a win, Tampa would jump the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference, whereas the Habs would remain square at the bottom even if they win.

The points leaders on the Lightning are Steven Stamkos (75), Victor Hedman (64) and Brayden Point (53).

The points leader on the Habs, Nick Suzuki, has three fewer points than the Calgary-native Point. Second on the Canadiens' list is rookie-of-the-month Cole Caufield, who, at 33 points, has the same amount as former-Hab Corey Perry, who is ninth on the Lightning list.

Ouch.

Rem Pitlick will join Suzuki and Caufield on the Habs top line.

CAGE CLOSED

Should Lightning coach Jon Cooper rest Andrei Vasilevskiy (who played Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks), a few Habs forwards can be spared from mumbling, "not you again" under their breaths staring at the imposing Russian shot stopper that has owned Montreal (12-1-2, 1.98 GAA).

Backup Brian Elliott is no sieve though with an 8-3-1 career record against the Habs.

Jake Allen should start for Montreal.

LINEUP CHANGES

It will be the first time Habs fans will get to see defenceman Joran Harris, as he is set to make his pro debut alongside David Savard.

The 21-year-old finished his college career at Northeastern University and signed a two-year entry level contract with the Habs.

Ryan Poehling will also return to the lineup tonight after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.