St. Michael's Mission preparing to help city's homeless population at new location


St. Michael's Mission has a new home but it's not ready for the homeless community it serves just yet.

The day shelter operated out of St. John the Evangelist Church for 50 years. However, in December, its lease ended. Now that the mission opened in the St. George Anglican Church two kilometres away, the challenge is to get clients to move with them.

