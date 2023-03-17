St. Paddy's Day Parade and construction will cause Montreal road closures
Those driving into Montreal on Sunday should be aware that major closures will be in effect for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
In addition, a handful of minor roadwork projects will result in some route closures.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
On Sunday, the following closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to early evening for the parade:
- Ste. Catherine Street from Chomedy Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 5 p.m.
- Rene-Levesque Boulevard from Fort Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 2 p.m.
- The Guy Street exit (3) on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East. This closure will last until 2:30 p.m.
OTHER CLOSURES
HIGHWAYS 20 AND 30
There will be overnight closures in the Highway 20 and 30 interchanges in Boucherville from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
HIGHWAY 40 WEST
The right lane of Highway 40 West service road between the Chemin Sainte-Marie access ramp and Jean-Yves Street will be closed until the end of March for REM work.
RENE-LEVESQUE BOULEVARD
The eastbound lanes of Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Hotel-de-Ville Avenue will be closed with one lane in each direction open on the westbound portion of the boulevard.