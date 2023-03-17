iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

St. Paddy's Day Parade and construction will cause Montreal road closures


Members of the Erin Sports Association take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Those driving into Montreal on Sunday should be aware that major closures will be in effect for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

In addition, a handful of minor roadwork projects will result in some route closures.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

On Sunday, the following closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to early evening for the parade:

  • Ste. Catherine Street from Chomedy Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 5 p.m.
  • Rene-Levesque Boulevard from Fort Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 2 p.m.
  • The Guy Street exit (3) on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East. This closure will last until 2:30 p.m.

OTHER CLOSURES

HIGHWAYS 20 AND 30

There will be overnight closures in the Highway 20 and 30 interchanges in Boucherville from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 40 WEST

The right lane of Highway 40 West service road between the Chemin Sainte-Marie access ramp and Jean-Yves Street will be closed until the end of March for REM work.

RENE-LEVESQUE BOULEVARD

The eastbound lanes of Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Hotel-de-Ville Avenue will be closed with one lane in each direction open on the westbound portion of the boulevard.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*