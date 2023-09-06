Stabbing leaves man in critical condition in downtown Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was stabbed in downtown Montreal Wednesday night.
Police say the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Peel and Sainte-Catherine streets, in the Ville-Marie borough.
The man was rushed to hospital with wounds to his upper body.
Police bocked traffic in the intersection as investigators surveyed the scene. Crime scene technicians, as well as the K-9 unit, were also dispatched to the area.
There have been no reported arrests.