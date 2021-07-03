Stabbings in the Plateau and metro keep Montreal police busy Friday night

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a young male was stabbed after a rumble between two groups, and another was stabbed and bled on the metro for four stops before authorities met him.

STABBED ON THE PLATEAU

At around 11 p.m., the SPVM were alerted after a 17-year-old male was stabbed in the upper body on Rachel St. near Fabre St. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said police are investigating an altercation that broke out between two groups that led to the young man being stabbed.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his condition has since stabilized.

All members of the fight fled the scene before police arrived and there are no arrests reported in the case.

BLEEDING ON THE METRO

At around 11:30 p.m., SPVM officers met a 20-year-old man at Rosemont metro station after he was stabbed in the lower body.

Police say he was attacked at the Berri-UQAM station then road four metro stops to Rosemont station on the Orange line.

Comtois said a conflict escalated between the victim and a suspect resulting in the assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests in the case.