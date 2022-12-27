Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns

A union representing health and emergency services dispatchers says that without additional funding, a catastrophic breakdown in service could erupt in Quebec's call centres.

Daniel Chouinard, president of the Fédération des employés du Préhospitalier du Québec (FPHQ), said the sector is struggling with a staff shortage that has become unsustainable.

He said that there are gaps in the hours of emergency call centres, including 911, which increases the response time to distress calls requiring the deployment of ambulance services.

He added that the lack of staffing is causing some workers to work more than 70 hours per week and that the $21.37 per hour pay is too low. Employees have therefore left their jobs because of the working conditions.

The work of emergency dispatchers requires knowledge and expertise in health care, Chouinard said, as well as the ability to analyze incident scenes from a distance in order to communicate the right instructions to people in distress.

The union president is calling on the Quebec government to quickly sign a collective agreement that would ensure stability in the day-to-day operation of the dispatchers' work. Otherwise, service disruptions could occur.

The workers' collective agreement expired nine months ago.

The FPHQ represents nearly 2,500 workers, including ambulance attendants and support and office staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 27, 2022.