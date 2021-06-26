iHeartRadio
Stanley Cup finals coming to the Bell Centre on July 2 and 5

image.jpg

The National Hockey League released its schedule for the Stanley Cup final series on Friday, and for the first time ever there will be at least two games at the Bell Centre in July.

The final series will pit the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The series will begin on home ice at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on June 28 at 8 p.m. and continue on home ice on June 30, also at 8 p.m.

The series will then move to the Bell Centre for games 3 and 4 on July 2 and 5, at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 would take place in Tampa on July 7, followed by a potential Game 6 on July 9 at the Bell Centre, also at 8 p.m.

In the event of a final game, it would take place on the Lightning's ice on July 11, at 7 p.m.

The Habs and the Lightning have faced each other three times in the playoffs, the last time in 2015.

The Floridians have a 2-1 advantage in matchups against the bleu-blanc-rouge.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2021.

