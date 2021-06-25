Stanley Cup finals set to start Monday, as Montreal awaits Friday night winner

The most anticipated NHL Stanley Cup finals north of the 49th parallel since 2011 and most desired final east of Hawksbury, Ontario since 1993 will begin Monday.

Game 1 is Monday in either New York or Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host Friday night's Game 7 against the New York Islanders, and one or the other teams will lace up against the Habs on Monday. Game 2 is Wednesday with the first Habs Stanley Cup final home game in 28 years scheduled for a week from now on July 2 at 8 p.m.

Should Tampa win tonight, it will be the team's third trip to the finals and a chance for the Lightning to go back-to-back as champions.

Should the Islanders win, it will be the Islanders' first trip to the finals since Prince's "When Doves Cry" was number one on the charts, the first Macintosh computer went on sale, and Habs substitute coach Luke Richardson was 15 years old. The Islanders lost the 1984 finals to the Edmonton Oilers, ending their four-year run as champs.

Montreal will host Game 3 either way as both teams had better regular season records.

If the Habs play Tampa, here is the game schedule:

Monday, June 28, in Tampa's AMALIE Arena at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30, in Tampa's AMALIE Arena at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 2, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 5, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

* Wednesday, July 7, in Tampa's AMALIE Arena at 8 p.m.

* Friday, July 9, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

* Sunday, July 11, in Tampa's AMELIE Arena at 7 p.m.

If they face New York:

Monday, June 28, in New York's Nassau Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30, in New York's Nassau Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 2, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 5, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

* Wedenday, July 7, in New York's Nassau Coliseum at 8 p.m.

* Friday, July 9, in Montreal's Bell Centre at 8 p.m.

* Sunday, July 11 in New York's Nassau Coliseum at 7 p.m.

* if necessary