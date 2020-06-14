iHeartRadio
Stanstead manhunt suspect arraigned, faces several charges

A 42-year-old suspect is in custody following a police manhunt triggered by reported gunshots in Stanstead Que., on Sat., June 13, 2020. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)

A suspect who was arrested after a police manhunt in the Quebec border town of Stanstead was arraigned on Sunday night.

Sebastien Labelle, 42, was detained the day before after gunshots were reported to police. Residents of the town were asked to stay home as a precaution as officers from the Surete du Quebec, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and municipal police forces conducted a search.

According to an SQ spokesperson, Labelle allegedly fled the scene at 5 p.m. after 911 was called over his firing of a firearm.

Labelle was arrested at around 11 p.m. by patrolling SQ officers.

Labelle faces numerous counts, including discharging a firearms, armed assault on a peace officer, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a gun.

